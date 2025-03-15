Following Starlink’s relative success, multiple upstarts have emerged aimed at giving Starlink some serious competition. In this video, I will share 10 of them. Watch to the end for a bonus mention.

1. OneWeb (United Kingdom)

OneWeb aims to provide global broadband internet via a constellation of approximately 648 LEO satellites, with hundreds already launched. It focuses on serving rural and underserved areas, partnering with governments and businesses, and emerged from bankruptcy in 2020 with the UK government and Bharti Global backing.

2. Project Kuiper (United States)

Amazon’s Project Kuiper plans to deploy 3,236 LEO satellites to deliver high-speed internet, though it has yet to launch operational satellites as of March 2025. It leverages Amazon’s vast resources and aims to compete with Starlink, with initial prototype launches scheduled for 2024-2025.

3. Telesat Lightspeed (Canada)

Telesat Lightspeed is a planned constellation of around 188-298 LEO satellites designed to offer low-latency, high-capacity internet for businesses, governments, and remote regions. The project, backed by a $5 billion investment, expects to begin launches in 2026, building on Telesat’s existing geostationary satellite expertise.

4. AST SpaceMobile (United States)

AST SpaceMobile is developing a unique LEO network to provide 4G/5G connectivity directly to standard smartphones. Its first commercial satellites are in progress. The company has partnerships with major telecoms like AT&T and Vodafone, aiming to bridge cellular coverage gaps globally.

5. Qianfan (China)

Qianfan, also known as G60 Starlink, is China’s ambitious LEO constellation project. It targets over 10,000 satellites to rival Starlink, with initial launches underway by 2025. Led by Shanghai Spacecom, it seeks to provide broadband and support China’s space infrastructure goals.

6. Space Sail (China)

Space Sail is another Chinese LEO initiative, part of the broader Guowang plan, aiming for thousands of satellites to deliver internet and communication services. Details are sparse, but it reflects China’s push to compete in the global satellite internet race alongside Qianfan.

7. Jio (India)

Jio, through its JioSpaceFiber venture with SES, plans to use MEO and potentially LEO satellites to extend gigabit internet across India, targeting rural access. It builds on Reliance Jio’s massive terrestrial network, with services announced in 2023 and expansion ongoing.

8. Plan-S (Turkey)

Plan-S is a Turkish startup working on a small LEO constellation for IoT and narrowband data services. Initial test satellites will be launched by 2025. The company aims to expand into broader connectivity solutions, leveraging Turkey’s growing aerospace sector.

9. Hello Space (Turkey)

Hello Space focuses on narrowband data communication via a planned LEO constellation, offering coverage of global IoT and messaging services. It’s an early-stage project with limited satellites deployed, emphasizing cost-effective space solutions.

10. Fergani Uzay Teknolojileri (Turkey)

Fergani Uzay, founded in 2022, is developing LEO satellites and components for commercial use, focusing on innovative propulsion technology. It’s part of Turkey’s emerging New Space industry, aiming for sustainable and affordable space services.

Bonus mention

The European Union is developing a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation called IRIS² (Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity, and Security by Satellite). It aims to deploy around 290 satellites in LEO and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) to provide secure, high-speed internet and encrypted communication services across Europe and beyond, with initial operations targeted for 2030. The €10.5 billion (USD 11.13 billion) project, funded by the EU, member states, and private industry, seeks to reduce reliance on foreign systems like Starlink while enhancing strategic autonomy and supporting applications like government communications, disaster response, and broadband access in remote areas.