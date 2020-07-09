LG Velvet 5G unveiled by LG South Africa

The LG Velvet ThinQ 5G 128GB was officially unveiled by LG South Africa this week during a Facebook live-streamed unveiling. The 5G smartphone already supports Vodacom and MTN’s 5G networks respectively and is available on sale from both networks.
Key Features
- 6.8″ Cinematic FullVision 3D Arc Display
- Triple Rain Drop Camera (48MP Main, Wide, Depth)
- LG 3D Sound Engine, ASMR Record: background noise reduction when recording audio
- LG Creator’s Kit, 3D Photo Tilt: extra features for video/audio creativity
- Steady Cam: for video recording
- IP68, MIL-STD-810G Durability
Detailed Specs
|CPU
|Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ SM7250 Octa-core (Up to 2.3GHz Quad), Adreno 620, 5G mobile platform
|Dimensions, Weight
|167.08mm x 74mm x 7.85mm, 180g
|Battery
|4,300mAh (Type) 3.87V, (Li-ion) (Non=Removable)
|Camera
|Triple Rear: 48MP, F1.8, PDF, 79˚ (Main), Quad Binning / 8MP (Super-wide, F2.2, FF, 120˚) / 5MP (Depth Sensor, F2.4, 81˚)
Front: 16MP, F1.9, FF, 73˚
|Display
|6.8″ FHD+ P-OLED 20.5:9 FullVision Display (2460 x 1080)
|Navigation
|S-GPS, A-GPS, and Qualcomm® Service
|SIM Card
|Nano SIM
|Audio
|MP3, AAC, MIDI, EAAC+, OGG, AMR
|Network
|5G: Sub-6 n1,n3,n5,n28,n40, n78.
LTE: D/L Cat.18 (B1,2,3,4,5,7,8,12,17,20,28,32,38,39,40,41)
3G: (HSPA 42.2Mbps, HSUPA 5.76Mbps), (B1,2,4,5,8)
2G: EDGE, GPRS Multislot class 33
|OS
|Android UX 10
|Connectors
|USB Type-CTM, Wireless charging, 3.5mm Audio
|Camera Features
|x10 Zoom, HDR, Slo-mo, AI CAM, Night Mode, Panorama, Time-lapse, Voice Bokeh, 3D AR Sticker, Manual Camera, Food Mode, Google® Lens, YouTube Live, ASMR, Portrait, 3D Photo Effect, HDR, Makeup Pro, Gesture shot, Selfie Light
|Communication
|WiFi 6, WLAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1 BL, NFC, WiFi Direct, DLNA, USB OTG, Fingerprint Sensor, QC 3.0, Screen Sharing, MirrorLink®
|Memory
|Internal: 128GB
RAM: 6GB
microSD™: (Up to 2TB)
|Video
|H.263, MPEG-4, H.264, HEVC, VP8, VP9,XviD,MJPEG THEORA
|Other Applications
|Stereo Speaker / Google Assistance / Video Enhancer / Screen Fingerprint Sensor / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / LG AI 3D Sound Engine, Dual Screen*, Stylus Pen*
Availability
The LG Velvet 5G is available from both Vodacom and MTN networks respectively.