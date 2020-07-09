LG Velvet 5G unveiled by LG South Africa

The LG Velvet ThinQ 5G 128GB was officially unveiled by LG South Africa this week during a Facebook live-streamed unveiling. The 5G smartphone already supports Vodacom and MTN’s 5G networks respectively and is available on sale from both networks.

Key Features

6.8″ Cinematic FullVision 3D Arc Display

Triple Rain Drop Camera (48MP Main, Wide, Depth)

LG 3D Sound Engine, ASMR Record: background noise reduction when recording audio

LG Creator’s Kit, 3D Photo Tilt: extra features for video/audio creativity

Steady Cam: for video recording

IP68, MIL-STD-810G Durability

Detailed Specs

CPU Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ SM7250 Octa-core (Up to 2.3GHz Quad), Adreno 620, 5G mobile platform Dimensions, Weight 167.08mm x 74mm x 7.85mm, 180g Battery 4,300mAh (Type) 3.87V, (Li-ion) (Non=Removable) Camera Triple Rear: 48MP, F1.8, PDF, 79˚ (Main), Quad Binning / 8MP (Super-wide, F2.2, FF, 120˚) / 5MP (Depth Sensor, F2.4, 81˚)

Front: 16MP, F1.9, FF, 73˚ Display 6.8″ FHD+ P-OLED 20.5:9 FullVision Display (2460 x 1080) Navigation S-GPS, A-GPS, and Qualcomm® Service SIM Card Nano SIM Audio MP3, AAC, MIDI, EAAC+, OGG, AMR Network 5G: Sub-6 n1,n3,n5,n28,n40, n78.

LTE: D/L Cat.18 (B1,2,3,4,5,7,8,12,17,20,28,32,38,39,40,41)

3G: (HSPA 42.2Mbps, HSUPA 5.76Mbps), (B1,2,4,5,8)

2G: EDGE, GPRS Multislot class 33 OS Android UX 10 Connectors USB Type-CTM, Wireless charging, 3.5mm Audio Camera Features x10 Zoom, HDR, Slo-mo, AI CAM, Night Mode, Panorama, Time-lapse, Voice Bokeh, 3D AR Sticker, Manual Camera, Food Mode, Google® Lens, YouTube Live, ASMR, Portrait, 3D Photo Effect, HDR, Makeup Pro, Gesture shot, Selfie Light Communication WiFi 6, WLAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1 BL, NFC, WiFi Direct, DLNA, USB OTG, Fingerprint Sensor, QC 3.0, Screen Sharing, MirrorLink® Memory Internal: 128GB

RAM: 6GB

microSD™: (Up to 2TB) Video H.263, MPEG-4, H.264, HEVC, VP8, VP9,XviD,MJPEG THEORA Other Applications Stereo Speaker / Google Assistance / Video Enhancer / Screen Fingerprint Sensor / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / LG AI 3D Sound Engine, Dual Screen*, Stylus Pen*

Availability

The LG Velvet 5G is available from both Vodacom and MTN networks respectively.