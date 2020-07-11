7 features I prefer about the Nokia 7.2 over Nokia 7 Plus

Having used the Nokia 7 Plus for 2 years, I decided the Nokia 7.2 which was announced and released in September 2019 was a worthy upgrade.

Why I find the 7.2 almost perfect

I love the clean interface of the minimalist Android One. It is one version of Android I can handle. Also, I’m comfy with the Nokia brand – having used it more than any other, in the last 16 years. Now to the 7 features, I prefer on the Nokia 7.2

#1 Bigger screen

I’ve been used to bigger screens since back when I used the iPhone 6 Plus. The Nokia 7.2 offers a bigger screen while being only slightly bigger in the hand than the Nokia 7 Plus. The manufacturer, HMD Global, was able to achieve this partly due to the smaller bezels the 7.2 has.

#2 Faster, Smoother experience

The 7.2 offers an overall faster and smoother experience. This is despite the fact that it uses the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset. Granted, my 7.2 has a 6GB RAM while the 7 Plus has a 4GB RAM. This would add to the better experience.

#3 Dedicated SD Card slot

Dual SIM on Nokia 7.2

My minimum requirement for a smartphone, based on my needs is, it must be a dual-SIM and have a dedicated Micro SD card slot. I take a bit of photos, videos and have 5 active SIMs from 4 countries. The Nokia 7.2 has a dedicated MICRO SD slot while the 7 Plus only offers a shared SIM slot for SD cards.

#4 Better screen

After using the 7.2 for about 5 weeks now, it’s a bit harder to use the 7 Plus occasionally. The screen on the 7.2 is brighter and better in every way. The 7.2 supports the HDR10 technology that makes one’s video experience better.

#5 Camera System

The camera system on the 7.2 is just better. Not only does the biggest camera peak at 48 megapixels, but it also offers an extra ultrawide lens that I haven’t put to much use with outdoor photography due to the extensive lockdown in South Africa at this time.

A photo made with Nokia 7.2

All the same, the Nokia 7.2 offers more lenses and sharper images.

I love that the camera software on the 7.2 comes with a pause button while recording video. This makes video recordings much more creative. I had to make use of a 3rd-party app known as OpenCamera on the 7 Plus for this feature alone thus loosing the Image Stabilization (gyro-EIS) on that phone when using that app.

#6 FM Radio

FM Radio on Nokia 7.2

Yes, I hardly have to use this daily considering I can make use of TuneIn Radio for a better radio experience but it’s good to know that the FM radio is there for when one is out of internet coverage. The 7.2 has this while the 7 Plus doesn’t.

#7 Aesthetics

While the 7 Plus was good looking in its own way, the 7.2 is much more visually pleasing with its premium design. The shape of the tear-drop notch, the arrangement of the camera system and fingerprint reader the back all make the 7.2 an object of beauty.

Bonus feature

The 7.2 has a very functional face unlock that is convenient to use especially during the day. The face unlock on the 7 Plus was disabled when I upgraded it to Android 10.

Conclusion

Overall, while it is not perfect, I find the Nokia 7.2 to be a worthy upgrade in every way.

NB. The unboxing and other video shots of the Nokia 7.2 were filmed on the Nokia 7 Plus.