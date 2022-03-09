Airtel Nigeria is offering customers free calls to Ukraine

Airtel Nigeria has announced it will be offering free calls to Ukraine to its customers. This was disclosed by the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Surendran Chemmenkotil, in Lagos.

Chemmenkotil said, “Airtel understands that many Nigerians are anxious about the safety and whereabouts of their friends and families in Ukraine and want to stay connected.”

“It is our belief that this service will provide unfettered access to everyone that wishes to connect with their loved ones to offer them comfort and succour that we all crave for at this difficult time.”

“At Airtel, we love to connect deeply with our customers and we are always inspired to lend our support as we believe that we are one big family.”

He added that this offer is available to prepay and post-paid. The free call service to Ukraine is subject to Airtel’s Fair Usage Policy.