Bolt expands its services to more towns in Kenya

Bolt (formerly Taxify) has extended its operations into more Kenyan towns in a bid to bring its transportation services closer to customers during this festive season.

Bolt services will now be available in Nyeri, Meru, Embu, Nanyuki, Karatina, Kilifi and Malindi as the company expands its footprints across the country. The move is part of the company’s mission to make urban transportation more convenient and affordable for everyone.

In a statement, Ola Akinnusi, Country Manager at Bolt Kenya said “We continue to scale up our operations for the benefit of our customers. Our core business is to provide reliable, safe and affordable transportation services to everyone and we are excited to make travel easier and quicker across the country during this festive season.”

The launch brings Bolt’s growing network to sixteen urban centres as the company remains the leading ride-hailing service provider in terms of geographical reach in the country. These include Nairobi, Mombasa, Thika, Kisumu, Kakamega, Nakuru, Naivasha, Eldoret, Kitale, Nyeri, Meru, Embu, Nanyuki, Karatina, Kilifi and Malindi. “

The company offers the widest array of ride-hailing option in the market and continue to have steady growth in operations driven by the demand for its quality services.

Bolt pioneered safety initiatives in the industry, providing features such as the SOS button which links drivers on Bolt trips with medical and/or security emergency response team(s) at the tap of a button. In addition, the “Share your ETA” feature allows consumers to share their live trip details with loved ones.

“We continue to serve our customers better and provide viable economic opportunity across the locations we are in. We are humbled to offer Kenyans more choices to move smartly in cities across the country,” said Mr Akinnusi.

