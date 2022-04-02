Bolt launches the 2nd edition of its women in tech internship program in Kenya

Bolt has commenced the second edition of its Women in Tech internship program in Kenya.

The program, which was launched in 2021, and is dubbed #Drive4WITech, aims to train, mentor and empower young women seeking to jumpstart their careers in the tech space regardless of their fields of study.

Participating women access top Bolt executives with years of experience across Europe and Africa for mentorship and guidance. Upon completing the programme, successful candidates also get the chance to be employed by Bolt and work across its Engineering, Operations, PR and Marketing departments.

“For the second year running, we’re excited to be launching a month-long internship programme to help women in Kenya gain valuable work experience and fast-track their careers.’’ Bolt Regional Manager Micah Kenneth said.

“The tech industry has historically been a male-dominated space, and we strongly believe that more women in tech mean more inclusion, diverse and progressive society. This is why, in honour of this year’s International Women’s Day, we aim to help more women across Africa fast-track their career in the tech world.” Micah adds.

According to Bolt, last year’s programme was successful in sparking interest in tech careers. Rahma Halane, one of the first beneficiaries of the program, is now part of the Bolt team.

The Bolt Women in Tech program has a wide range of career choices, there’s an opportunity to join different teams in Engineering, Operations and Marketing.

“We’re extremely proud of our last year’s interns — Rahma Halane was promoted to an Operations Coordinator after her internship, a role in which she excelled, and was further promoted to an Operations Specialist at Bolt in March 2022. Gladys Onyango went on to run her own business and Mercy Cheruyiot chose to major in data science and machine learning, all having gained some valuable experience at Bolt.” Added Micah.

This year, Bolt is giving 12 women a chance to participate in the internship programme. The internship will run from May until June. It’s a paid internship, and applicants do not need previous experience to apply.



Registration for the program can be done here.