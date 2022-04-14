.net.ng Domain Zone Now Categorized as .NG Open SLD

The .ng domain registry, Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) has updated its domain name policy and categorised the .net.ng domain zone as an open Second Level Domain (SLD).

All domain name registrations on the .net.ng zone will no longer require supporting documents that show the registrant is an internet service provider (ISP) or provider of communication or internet services.

Before now. .net.ng domains had been restricted to Nigerian ISPs, but the change in policy makes .net.ng a potential alternative to .com.ng (which is already the most popular .ng domain extension).

10 Types of .NG Domain Names The .ng domain registry, Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) has updated its domain name policy and categorised the .net.ng domain zone as an open Second Level Domain (SLD).

.ng is the official country-code top-level domain (ccTLD) for Nigeria, and as of February 2022, there are about 180,000 active domains. It is increasingly gaining wide usage in Nigeria.