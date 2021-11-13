.NG Domain prices are being discounted

.ng domains are on promotional discounts until the end of December 2021 at Web4Africa.

The offer applies to the first-year domain registrations only. Renewals, transfers, and premium domain registrations are excluded. There is no promo code is required.

The following TLDs are available at discounted pricing:

.ng (57% discount)

.com.ng (24% discount)

.org.ng, .sch.ng, .net.ng, .mobi.ng (24% discount)

.edu.ng (88% discount)

.ng is the country-code top-level domain name extension for the West African country of Nigeria. As of November 2021, there are about 180,000 actively registered .ng domain names.

Established in 2002, Web4Africa is a leading .ng domain registrar and ICANN Accredited Domain Registrar offering hundreds of generic top-level and country-code domains to dozens of thousands of clients worldwide.