.NG Domain prices are being discounted

Oluniyi D. Ajao
.ng domains are on promotional discounts until the end of December 2021 at Web4Africa.

The offer applies to the first-year domain registrations only. Renewals, transfers, and premium domain registrations are excluded. There is no promo code is required.

The following TLDs are available at discounted pricing:

  • .ng (57% discount)
  • .com.ng (24% discount)
  • .org.ng, .sch.ng, .net.ng, .mobi.ng (24% discount)
  • .edu.ng (88% discount)

.ng is the country-code top-level domain name extension for the West African country of Nigeria. As of November 2021, there are about 180,000 actively registered .ng domain names.

Established in 2002, Web4Africa is a leading .ng domain registrar and ICANN Accredited Domain Registrar offering hundreds of generic top-level and country-code domains to dozens of thousands of clients worldwide.

