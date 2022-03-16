.ng domain prices have dropped again

.ng domain prices have been dropping even further since the beginning of March 2022. Several .ng registrars have lowered the costs for 2nd-level .ng domains.

These domains once cost about $40,000 (US Dollars) per year before the domains were liberalized in 2013, and the pricing dropped drastically. The pricing dropped back then to about $95 per year. As of March 2022, 2nd-level .ng domains can now be registered for as low as $17 per year. However, the lower pricing excludes some reserved domain names that the registry considers premium.

.ng is the official top-level domain name for the West African country Nigeria. There are currently about 180,000 active .ng domains across the various available options like .com.ng, .org.ng, .edu.ng, and .gov.ng

It is intended for use by entities connected to Nigeria and has gained wide usage, especially within Nigeria in the last ten years.