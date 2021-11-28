Africa Data Centres’ LOS1 launched in Lagos Nigeria

Africa Data Centres’ LOS1 data centre was launched at an elaborate event in Eko Hotel Victoria Island on Friday 26 November 2021.

Government officials, captains of business and the IT industry were all represented at the event.

In addition to the launch festivities, Africa Data Centres also laid out its future plans for expanding within Nigeria and other parts of Africa – building more data centres.

The LOS1 data centre which is already active is located on the Eko Atlantic City and when fully completed, would be a 10MW facility.

Africa Data Centres currently owns multiple data centres in cities across Africa, including Nairobi Kenya, and Johannesburg South Africa.