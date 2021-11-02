AFRINIC-34 Online: Shaping Africa’s Digital Future

AFRINIC exists to expand the Internet for the sustainable development of Africa. One of the prominent ways in which AFRINIC implements this vision is through major events held around the continent to champion this debate. It is for this reason that AFRINIC will be holding the 34th series of these meetings. Dubbed AFRINIC-34, the meeting will take place from 15 – 18 November 2021 online.

AFRINIC-34 is a follow-up to the African Internet Summit (AIS) 2021 that was held online from 31 May to 4 June 2021. It was held in collaboration with ISPA-DRC. Over 370 participants from 55 countries attended the summit that consisted of in-depth policy development discussions, training courses, workshops, tutorials, plenary sessions, and panel discussions. Some key highlights of the event included discussions on inclusivity and diversity in ICT, cyber security, IPv6, blockchain, and peering efforts to strengthen key internet infrastructure to keep the content and traffic local.

“The event is open to over 1,900 AFRINIC members from the African region as well as our global stakeholders and partners.”