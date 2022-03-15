Google for Startups Accelerator Africa Class 7 Participants Announced

Google has announced a new cohort starting in March 2022. This cohort represents 7 countries from Africa with Coté d’Ivoire joining the program for the first time. The startups will, over the next 3 months, work with Google mentors and facilitators and learn the best practices on a range of topics covering Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, organizational culture, growth strategies and more. The program operates a virtual Bootcamp model; workshops, 1:1 mentorship and peer-to-peer learning.



Since introducing the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa program in 2018, Google has supported 82 startups from 17 African countries, and they have collectively raised $112 million and created 2800 direct jobs. According to Google, African startups raised over $4bn in funding in 2021, a 2.5x more growth than in 2020 and with the rising trend of hundreds of millions in funding, Africa’s digital economy is once again in the spotlight.

Here’s a list of the Google Startups Accelerator Africa Class 7 Participants