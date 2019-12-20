Hotels.ng hires former Cars45 executive as new CFO

Nigerian online hotel booking platform, Hotels.ng announced the appointment of David Fajuyitan as its new Chief Financial Officer, a position previously held by Ann Osi.

David joined the company from Cars45, where he was the Director of Finance after heading the Corporate Advisory unit at Copperfield MGT for 2 years.

As an Associate Chartered Accountant, David will be bringing his over nine years of experience in the field of finance strategy and advisory to Hotels.ng. He will take over the management of Hotels.ng’s finances and assets as well as plan financial systems and processes around accounting and auditing.

In addition, David’s skills in financial reporting, corporate finance, securities trading and retail banking will be crucial in moving the company forward.

Ann Osi, who formerly held David’s position, will be taking over as the new Chief Operating Officer of the company, a position left vacant by Yemi Johnson when he left Hotels.ng in July. Moving up from heading the finance department of the company, Ann will now be overseeing Hotels.ng’s general operations and the works of other department heads.

With her knowledge of how the company operates, Ann will work towards establishing and promoting the company’s goals and improving the work culture.