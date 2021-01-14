HP Inc. is launching computing innovations at CES 2021

At CES 2021, HP Inc. is launching computing innovations essential to how and where people experience work and life.

HP unveiled new solutions designed to power hybrid work environments and growing personal creative studios. Like the world’s most advanced earbuds for remote collaboration, the HP Elite Wireless Earbuds.

The earbuds take two hours to fully charge, while 15 minutes will provide you with 1.5 hours of use. Once fully charged, HP says the earbuds will grant you five hours of listening time or four hours of talk time. The case, meanwhile, also takes two hours to fully charge and can support three earbuds recharges on one charge itself. The case uses a standard USB-C to charge up.

HP Elite Wireless Earbuds

The Earbuds also feature a 9.2mm neodymium drivers and a nominal frequency range of 20Hz to 18kHz, personalised audio tuning, adjustable noise cancellation, and sound situation pre-sets.

You can seamlessly use the earbuds for a conference call on a PC to listening to music on a phone via the simple Windows® 10, iOS, or Android app. The Elite Wireless Earbuds will be offered as a bundle option with the Elite Dragonfly Max or available separately for purchase.

The Elite Wireless Earbuds will be available in April 2021.

These innovations and more will be made available in South Africa & Nigeria.