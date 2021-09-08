SAFNOG-6 Virtual Conference (2021)

By
Oluniyi D. Ajao
-
SAFNOG-6
SAFNOG-6

SAFNOG will be hosting its sixth annual conference on September 27-28, 2021.

The SAFNOG-6 Virtual Conference will be a two-day event of engagement and knowledge sharing on topics relevant to Internet Operations and Technologies such as IPv4 / IPv6 Routing and Operations; Internet policy (Security, Regulation, Content Management, Addressing, etc); Network security issues (NSP-SEC, DDoS, Anti-Spam, Anti-Malware); and IXPs and Peering, to name a few.

The event is at no cost (free) to attendees

SAFNOG-6 Virtual Conference (2021) - TECH dot AFRICA
safnog 6

SAFNOG-6 will be taking place virtually on September 27-28, 2021.

Event Type: Event

Related

Event Attendance Mode: OnlineEventAttendanceMode

Event Status: EventScheduled

Performer: Organization

Performer Name: SAFNOG

Performer URL: https://safnog.org/

Start Date: 2021-09-27 13:00

End Date: 2021-09-28 14:30

Ticket URL: https://tech.africa/safnog-6/

Currency: ZAR

Availability: InStock

Availability Starts: 2021-09-27T13:00:00

Stock Inventory: 1000

Editor's Rating:
5

SAFNOG is a non-profit organization that hopes to be able to provide a discussion forum and build a community for matters specific to the southern African sub-region.

Avatar of Oluniyi D. Ajao
Oluniyi D. Ajao
https://olu.ceo
Oluniyi D. Ajao is an Internet Entrepreneur and Tech Enthusiast based in South Africa. Follow him on twitter @niyyie for more tech updates.

