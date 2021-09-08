SAFNOG-6 Virtual Conference (2021) - TECH dot AFRICA

SAFNOG will be hosting its sixth annual conference on September 27-28, 2021.

The SAFNOG-6 Virtual Conference will be a two-day event of engagement and knowledge sharing on topics relevant to Internet Operations and Technologies such as IPv4 / IPv6 Routing and Operations; Internet policy (Security, Regulation, Content Management, Addressing, etc); Network security issues (NSP-SEC, DDoS, Anti-Spam, Anti-Malware); and IXPs and Peering, to name a few.

The event is at no cost (free) to attendees

SAFNOG-6 will be taking place virtually on September 27-28, 2021.

Start Date: 2021-09-27 13:00 End Date: 2021-09-28 14:30

SAFNOG is a non-profit organization that hopes to be able to provide a discussion forum and build a community for matters specific to the southern African sub-region.