Square Eats Announces Plans for Expansion into South Africa

Square Eats, fastest-growing technology company from Botswana, today announced plans to expand its delivery services into South Africa. Square Eats said it plans to expand into around 30 new towns and cities across South Africa in 2021.

The takeaway delivery business has seen demand surge over the past year as customers stayed at home and restaurants have shut their doors to diners during the pandemic. The company said it plans to take this momentum into 2021 with an expansion strategy intended to reach 1 million potential customers. The delivery company will add 2000 employees to meet consumer demand.

Square Eats revealed it will launch in new regions across South Africa, including in Cape Town, although the full list of locations has not yet been announced.

In 2020, Square Eats rapidly grew its number of restaurant partnerships as thousands of more businesses signed up to the delivery business in light of coronavirus restrictions.

Randall Newman, Square Eats’ chief executive officer, said: “We are pleased to announce that we expect to launch in around 30 new towns and cities across South Africa and expand our reach in existing areas throughout 2021 with the aim of reaching almost one-third of the population.

“With further curfew and lockdown measures now in place across South Africa, we want to do everything possible to help households get the food they need and to want and play our role to make sure families across the country have a wide selection of amazing food, drinks, and household products to order in as little as 30 minutes.”

Square Eats mobile apps are currently available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei AppGallery. Consumers can pre-install the application on https://sqeats.com/app and can access the Square Eats Help Center on https://help.sqeats.com to ask any questions they may have.