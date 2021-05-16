Huawei announces a new range of MateBook family

Buying a new laptop can be a daunting task because it can feel like there are a million things to consider. This can be worsened by the fact that many laptop models look similar. But there’s hope because the key thing you really want to get right when buying a laptop is a processor. This is because a processor is the heart of your laptop and has the greatest impact on your productivity.

The HUAWEI MateBook Family Series, which includes the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021, the HUAWEI MateBook D14 and the HUAWEI MateBook D15, has impressive new additions that enhance performance, which we’ve broken down for you:

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021

This sleek and ultra-slim metallic laptop is packed with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, 16 GB LPDDR4x4266 MHz memory and up to 1 TB SSD storage. The processor performance has improved by 22% compared to the 10th generation of its predecessor. It also comes with accelerated image and video processing, multitasking and connection speeds of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth – all combined for your productivity and creativity.

The new dual Shark Fin fan design works together with the ultra slim VC heat dissipation modules to enhance air flow and cool the computer rapidly for a better working experience. With the upgraded cooling system, your HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021 can work smoother, process faster and operate more quietly, unleashing greater possibilities than any previous generation.

HUAWEI MateBook D14

This laptop features a 56Wh (rated value) battery. It allows you to watch videos on your devices for up to 13 hours, work regularly for 15 hours or browse webpages for 11 hours.

Huawei Share, which is available on all Huawei Matebooks, allows users to project their smartphone display to a PC and control both devices simultaneously. Once the connection is established, you may drag and drop files across the systems to seamlessly transfer files and operate mobile apps directly on the PC – including editing documents.

The HUAWEI MateBook D14 also comes with a high-performance Nvdia MX250 discrete graphics card to ensure the PC delivers top performance across various user activities easily, whether you’re working or using your laptop for leisure.

HUAWEI MateBook D15

The HUAWEI MateBook D15 is powered by a new 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor to deliver vastly improved speed over its predecessor, and supports Multi-screen Collaboration to make the notebook smarter than before. Furthermore, innovative technologies such as Multi-screen Collaboration, Fingerprint Power button, and Reverse Charging combine to fundamentally enhance the user experience, elevating this notebook from being a productivity tool to a smart companion that young consumers will find indispensable, whether for school or everyday situations.

All three laptops come with a VIP Service offering, which includes 2- 3 years of full warranty, 24/7 online technical support, a VIP Cleaning and Maintenance Service, and a Free home pick-up and delivery service.

The most affordable of the bunch, the HUAWEI MateBook D15, will cost you R16,499, while the HUAWEI MateBook D14 is priced at R16,999. The range-topping HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021 costs R34,999.

All the laptops in the HUAWEI MateBook series can be purchased from the Huawei Store (online). Select models are available from Incredible Connection, Takealot and Vodacom.