Huawei Digital Power Online Exhibition and discussion

Energy sustainability is a daunting challenge that faces all of us, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa. There is a strong and urgent need to accelerate the growth of renewable energy across the region to ensure sufficient, affordable, reliable energy supply for individuals, businesses and communities.

Mahesh Krishnarao Choudhary, Senior Expert of Huawei Digital Power, will take you on a virtual tour of Huawei Digital Power Innovation and Experience Center, and share with you how ICT technology will be able to reduce emissions by empowering a wide range of industries in Africa, and how can Sub-Saharan African countries better embrace renewable energy to leapfrog to a sustainable energy future.

Date : 8 July 2021

: 8 July 2021 Schedule (Beijing Time) 12:20 – 13:00: Virtual tour of Huawei Digital Power Innovation and Experience Center 13:00 to 13:30: Media Q&A

(Beijing Time)

Join (Microsoft Teams)

About Huawei Digital Power

Leading power digitalization for a smart and sustainable world, Huawei Digital Power strives to help carriers improve efficiency and smarten up facilities. Our solutions help both telecom and tower carriers simplify facility deployment, improve power reliability, increase energy efficiency and make O&M smart, enable ICT networks to evolve to 5G and cloud smoothly.