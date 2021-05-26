Apple releases iOS & iPadOS 14.6

The latest versions of iOS for iPhones from models 6s, iPadOS, WatchOS and TVOS were released on Monday May 24.

iPad 14.6

  • Podcasts
    • Subscription support for channels and individual shows
  • AirTag and Find My
    • Lost Mode option to add an email address instead of a phone number for AirTag and Find My network accessories
    • AirTag will show the partially masked phone number of the owner when tapped with an NFC-capable device
  • Accessibility
  • Voice Control users can unlock their iPhone for the first time after a restart using only their voice

This release also fixes the following issues:

  • Unlock with Apple Watch may not work after using Lock iPhone on Apple Watch
  • Reminders may appear as blank lines
  • Call blocking extensions may not appear in Settings
  • Bluetooth devices could sometimes disconnect or send audio to a different device during an active call
  • iPhone may experience reduced performance during startup

iPadOS 14.6

  • Apple Card Family
    • Apple Card can be shared with up to five people, including anyone 13 years or older in your Family Sharing group
    • Apple Card Family adds support for families to track expenses, manage spending with optional limits and controls, and build credit together
  • Podcasts
    • Subscription support for channels and individual shows
  • AirTag and Find My
    • Lost mode option to add an email address instead of a phone number for AirTag and Find My network accessories
  • Accessibility
    • Voice Control users can unlock their iPad for the first time after a restart using only their voice

This release also fixes the following issues:

  • Reminders may appear as blank lines
  • Bluetooth devices could sometimes disconnect or send audio to a different device during an active call
