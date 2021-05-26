Apple releases iOS & iPadOS 14.6

The latest versions of iOS for iPhones from models 6s, iPadOS, WatchOS and TVOS were released on Monday May 24.

iPad 14.6

Podcasts Subscription support for channels and individual shows

AirTag and Find My Lost Mode option to add an email address instead of a phone number for AirTag and Find My network accessories AirTag will show the partially masked phone number of the owner when tapped with an NFC-capable device

Accessibility

Voice Control users can unlock their iPhone for the first time after a restart using only their voice

This release also fixes the following issues:

Unlock with Apple Watch may not work after using Lock iPhone on Apple Watch

Reminders may appear as blank lines

Call blocking extensions may not appear in Settings

Bluetooth devices could sometimes disconnect or send audio to a different device during an active call

iPhone may experience reduced performance during startup

iPadOS 14.6

Apple Card Family Apple Card can be shared with up to five people, including anyone 13 years or older in your Family Sharing group Apple Card Family adds support for families to track expenses, manage spending with optional limits and controls, and build credit together

This release also fixes the following issues: