Apple releases iOS & iPadOS 14.6

The latest versions of iOS for iPhones from models 6s, iPadOS, WatchOS and TVOS were released on Monday May 24.
iPad 14.6
- Podcasts
- Subscription support for channels and individual shows
- AirTag and Find My
- Lost Mode option to add an email address instead of a phone number for AirTag and Find My network accessories
- AirTag will show the partially masked phone number of the owner when tapped with an NFC-capable device
- Accessibility
- Voice Control users can unlock their iPhone for the first time after a restart using only their voice
This release also fixes the following issues:
- Unlock with Apple Watch may not work after using Lock iPhone on Apple Watch
- Reminders may appear as blank lines
- Call blocking extensions may not appear in Settings
- Bluetooth devices could sometimes disconnect or send audio to a different device during an active call
- iPhone may experience reduced performance during startup
iPadOS 14.6
- Apple Card Family
- Apple Card can be shared with up to five people, including anyone 13 years or older in your Family Sharing group
- Apple Card Family adds support for families to track expenses, manage spending with optional limits and controls, and build credit together
- Podcasts
- Subscription support for channels and individual shows
- AirTag and Find My
- Lost mode option to add an email address instead of a phone number for AirTag and Find My network accessories
- Accessibility
- Voice Control users can unlock their iPad for the first time after a restart using only their voice
This release also fixes the following issues:
- Reminders may appear as blank lines
- Bluetooth devices could sometimes disconnect or send audio to a different device during an active call