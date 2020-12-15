Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.1 Update

Apple has released a minor update to MacOS Big Sur that comes with new features and offers fixes to some existing bugs

macOS Big Sur 11.1 introduces support for AirPods Max, TV app enhancements, Apple News widgets and privacy information on the App Store. This release also includes bug fixes for your Mac.

AirPods Max

Support for AirPods Max — new over-ear headphones

High-fidelity audio for rich sound

Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions

Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise

Transparency mode to hear the environment around you

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a cinema-like listening experience

Apple TV

An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies

Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre and see recent searches and suggestions as you type

Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels and sports

Apple News

Apple News widgets are now available in Notification Centre

App Store

New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices

In-game dashboard within Arcade games recommends new Arcade games to play

iPhone and iPad apps on Macs with M1

New window options for iPhone and iPad apps let you switch between landscape and portrait orientations or expand a window to fill the entire screen

Photos

Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app

Safari

Ecosia search engine option in Safari

Air Quality

Available in Maps and Siri for locations in China mainland

Health recommendations are provided in Siri for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India and Mexico at certain air quality levels

This release also addresses the following issues: