Microsoft appoints new Country Manager for Kenya

Microsoft has announced the appointment of Kendi Ntwiga – Nderitu as its Country Manager for operations in Kenya, in a move expected to grow its market share in the country and across the region.

Kendi will be responsible for developing and maintaining effective relationships across the company’s subsidiaries, and regional sales and marketing departments. The role also calls for the creation of strategies, the building of plans, allocation of resources and the establishment of priorities and supervising engagements – all with the ultimate goal of increasing Microsoft’s share of voice.

Before joining Microsoft, Kendi served as the General Manager of the East, West and Central Africa Cluster for Check Point Software. Her extensive resume includes roles at Oracle, HP, and Intel, where she was tasked with leading and implementing business strategies across sub-Saharan Africa.

Passionate about the potential of technology to streamline trade and commerce on the continent, Nderitu has proved instrumental in helping various organizations develop strategic digital roadmaps, ultimately enabling them to improve efficiencies and reduce costs. In fact, it’s this same passion that led to her being recognized as an Emerging Leader in Innovation and Entrepreneurship by the US government through the TechWomen program.

Kendi is also the founder of She-Goes-Tech, an initiative created with the purpose of mentoring young girls and women who are pursuing STEM careers. Her dedication to mentoring women in the tech space has also seen her lead gender inclusion discussions across different forums, including the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“I am excited to join Microsoft at a time when digitization is seen as a key driver of progress and transformation in Africa. Microsoft’s mission is to empower every person and organization on the planet to achieve more and I feel privileged to be the custodian of that mission in Kenya,” says Kendi.

Ibrahim Youssry, Regional General Manager Middle East & Africa Multi-Country Region at Microsoft welcomed Kendi’s appointment saying, “We are extremely excited to have Kendi join our dynamic team and are confident that her extensive experience will go a long way in contributing to our overall mission of helping the continent on its digital transformation journey, while also driving greater diversity and inclusion across STEM fields.”