Android 10 update out for the Nokia 6.1 Plus & Nokia 7 Plus

HMD Global has started rolling out Android 10 update for the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 7 Plus smartphones. The last device to receive the update was HMD’s Nokia 7.1 which was seeded out with the ROM during the Christmas week.

For both smartphones, the company has consolidated the December security patch inside. The update size is 1.3GB.

As usual for any Android 10 version, the update comes with system-wide dark mode, smart replies, gesture navigation, and more privacy controls.

The update started rolling out on Monday, which means you may not find it on your device right away. You should buy some patience instead. To check the update manually Go to Settings, then About Phone, System Updates, and tap on Check for update.

Nokia 6.1 Plus users, you ready? Your phone’s are now running on the latest Android 10 update . Tap into your smartphone’s upgraded experience and access the latest features today. Have you already upgraded? Let us know in the comments below!👇https://t.co/KHlUcTyy76 pic.twitter.com/7KC9wSOb2V — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) January 6, 2020

In this quarter, HMD has scheduled to roll out the update to the following devices; Nokia 6.1, Nokia 7, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2.

Changelog

Dark mode – Take it easy on your eyes

Smart reply – Save more time with recommended actions

Gesture navigation – Get around with a swipe and a pull

Additional controls for privacy and location

Google Security Patch (2019-12)

Nokia 7 Plus Android 10 OTA Update

The normal way is to go to from the smartphone:

Settings > System > System Update Click on “Check for update”

Where your Nokia 7 Plus is not showing Android 10 as an available update, you can upgrade manually.

Nokia 7 Plus Android 10 Update via SD Card

The steps below are not officially supported by Nokia. While we have used this successfully as seen in the video, you proceed at your own risk.