Microsoft has officially unveiled the newest addition to the Xbox family – the Xbox Series X.

In an official statement, the company says, “Xbox Series X will be our fastest, most powerful console ever and set a new bar for performance, speed and compatibility, allowing you to bring your gaming legacy, thousands of games from three generations and more forward with you.”

“As we enter a new generation of gaming, we see a future where you’re instantly absorbed in your games – where worlds are even more lifelike, immersive, responsive and surprising – and where you are at the centre of your gaming experience. With the new Xbox Series X, we will realize that vision.”

“Its industrial design enables us to deliver four times the processing power of Xbox One X in the quietest and efficient way, something that is critically important in delivering truly immersive gameplay.”

Microsoft says the Xbox Series X is “Powered by custom-designed processor leveraging the latest Zen 2 and next-generation RDNA architecture from our partners at AMD, delivering hardware-accelerated ray tracing and a new level of performance never before seen in a console”.

The console will feature a custom AMD Zen 2 processor that is claimed to be 4 times powerful than the custom AMD processor on the Xbox One X. It also supports 8K resolutions, ray tracing, up to 120fps gameplay and that sweet but fast GDDR6 memory.