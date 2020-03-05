NAPAfrica IXP exceeds 1 Tbps traffic

NAPAfrica is easily Africa’s largest Internet Exchange Point. It has announced the new milestone of crossing the 1 Tbps traffic threshold aggregately across its nodes in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
“The NAPAfrica members, including global content and cloud providers, over 250 telecommunication providers, managed service providers and a growing enterprise base, are the driving force behind achieving this momentous goal,” says Andrew Owens, Manager of Interconnection & Peering at Teraco.
The IXP currently has over 440 unique ASNs (networks) connected from across the world, including 26 African countries.
Some milestones:
- 2012/2013 – 1 Gbps
- 2014 – 10 Gbps
- 2017 – 100 Gbps
- 2019 (Jan) – 500 Gbps
- 2020 – 1 Tbps
Networks that actively peer on NAPAfrica include global internet players like global network carriers, content distribution networks (CDNs), content owners etc. Some of them are listed below, along with their respective ASNs:
- AS714 Apple Inc.
- AS2635 Automattic, Inc
- AS2906 Netflix Streaming Services Inc.
- AS3067 Infovan (Pty) Ltd / T-Systems
- AS3300 British Telecommunications PLC
- AS3303 Swisscom (Schweiz) AG
- AS3356 Level 3 Parent, LLC
- AS3491 PCCW Global
- AS4134 China Telecom Backbone
- AS4809 China Telecom Next Generation Carrier Network
- AS5583 Orange S.A.
- AS6774 Belgacom International Carrier Services SA
- AS6939 Hurricane Electric LLC
- AS8075 Microsoft Corporation
- AS9498 Bharti Airtel Ltd
- AS10310 Oath Holdings Inc. (owns Yahoo! and carries all Yahoo traffic)
- AS13335 Cloudflare, Inc.
- AS15133 EdgeCast Networks, Inc. d/b/a Verizon Digital Media Services
- AS15169 Google LLC
- AS16509 Amazon.com, Inc.
- AS20940 Akamai International B.V.
- AS21351 Canal + Telecom SAS
- AS22355 Frogfoot Networks
- AS22822 Limelight Networks, Inc.
- AS26415 VeriSign Global Registry Services
- AS32934 Facebook, Inc.
NAPAfrica IXP nodes are available in Teraco datacentres across Gauteng province (3 datacentres) as well as Cape Town and Durban.
The IXP is already among the top 10 largest in the world, in terms of the number of networks peering across it.