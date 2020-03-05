NAPAfrica IXP exceeds 1 Tbps traffic

NAPAfrica is easily Africa’s largest Internet Exchange Point. It has announced the new milestone of crossing the 1 Tbps traffic threshold aggregately across its nodes in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

“The NAPAfrica members, including global content and cloud providers, over 250 telecommunication providers, managed service providers and a growing enterprise base, are the driving force behind achieving this momentous goal,” says Andrew Owens, Manager of Interconnection & Peering at Teraco.

Total Traffic across NAPAfrica on 3rd March 2020

The IXP currently has over 440 unique ASNs (networks) connected from across the world, including 26 African countries.

Some milestones:

2012/2013 – 1 Gbps

2014 – 10 Gbps

2017 – 100 Gbps

2019 (Jan) – 500 Gbps

2020 – 1 Tbps

Networks that actively peer on NAPAfrica include global internet players like global network carriers, content distribution networks (CDNs), content owners etc. Some of them are listed below, along with their respective ASNs:

AS714 Apple Inc.

Apple Inc. AS2635 Automattic, Inc

Automattic, Inc AS2906 Netflix Streaming Services Inc.

Netflix Streaming Services Inc. AS3067 Infovan (Pty) Ltd / T-Systems

Infovan (Pty) Ltd / T-Systems AS3300 British Telecommunications PLC

British Telecommunications PLC AS3303 Swisscom (Schweiz) AG

Swisscom (Schweiz) AG AS3356 Level 3 Parent, LLC

Level 3 Parent, LLC AS3491 PCCW Global

PCCW Global AS4134 China Telecom Backbone

China Telecom Backbone AS4809 China Telecom Next Generation Carrier Network

China Telecom Next Generation Carrier Network AS5583 Orange S.A.

Orange S.A. AS6774 Belgacom International Carrier Services SA

Belgacom International Carrier Services SA AS6939 Hurricane Electric LLC

Hurricane Electric LLC AS8075 Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft Corporation AS9498 Bharti Airtel Ltd

Bharti Airtel Ltd AS10310 Oath Holdings Inc. (owns Yahoo! and carries all Yahoo traffic)

Oath Holdings Inc. (owns Yahoo! and carries all Yahoo traffic) AS13335 Cloudflare, Inc.

Cloudflare, Inc. AS15133 EdgeCast Networks, Inc. d/b/a Verizon Digital Media Services

EdgeCast Networks, Inc. d/b/a Verizon Digital Media Services AS15169 Google LLC

Google LLC AS16509 Amazon.com, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc. AS20940 Akamai International B.V.

Akamai International B.V. AS21351 Canal + Telecom SAS

Canal + Telecom SAS AS22355 Frogfoot Networks

Frogfoot Networks AS22822 Limelight Networks, Inc.

Limelight Networks, Inc. AS26415 VeriSign Global Registry Services

VeriSign Global Registry Services AS32934 Facebook, Inc.

NAPAfrica IXP nodes are available in Teraco datacentres across Gauteng province (3 datacentres) as well as Cape Town and Durban.

The IXP is already among the top 10 largest in the world, in terms of the number of networks peering across it.