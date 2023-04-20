Shoprite offers free solution for expiring SASSA gold cards

South Africa’s largest retailer, Shoprite, has come up with a solution for SASSA grant beneficiaries whose gold cards are expiring in the coming months. Beneficiaries can switch their payments to a Shoprite Money Market Account, which is the lowest cost, fully-fledged, transactional bank account in the country. This move is expected to help grant recipients avoid long queues and payment mishaps.

With the recent challenges at the post office, this solution will ensure that grant recipients receive their payments on time. The process of switching to a Money Market Account is simple and can be done in four easy steps. Beneficiaries can register by dialling *120*3534#, using WhatsApp, visiting the in-store Money Market counter, or downloading the Shoprite app.

Once registered, beneficiaries can download their Bank Confirmation Letter, complete the SASSA switch form, and take these documents, along with their original ID, to their nearest SASSA office. They will also receive up to R100 in Shoprite vouchers when their first SASSA grant of R800 or more is paid into their Money Market Account.

Money Market Account holders will enjoy benefits such as no monthly fees, a flat R5 fee for cash withdrawals, and free transactions. They will also have full control over their money, with SMS payment notifications and real-time balance enquiries available on their phone. Additionally, they can deposit and withdraw cash at any of the more than 25,000 till points at Shoprite, Checkers and Usave supermarkets nationwide, thus avoiding long queues and high ATM fees.

This move by Shoprite is expected to bring relief to SASSA grant beneficiaries and make it easier for them to receive their payments.