Liquid Intelligent Technologies Expands Fibre Capacity Between Kenya and Uganda

Oluniyi D. Ajao
Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a subsidiary of Cassava Technologies, has upgraded its 1,300km fibre route connecting Mombasa, Kenya, to Busia on the Ugandan border. The expansion enhances digital connectivity in the region, boosting capacity and resilience by providing multi-terabit data transmission. This development supports Liquid’s retail, home, enterprise, and wholesale customers.

The fibre upgrade strengthens connectivity across East Africa, enabling 99.99% service uptime between Mombasa and Uganda. It is also expected to benefit businesses in other neighbouring countries, supporting regional economic development. Adil El Youssefi, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies: Rest of Africa, highlighted the company’s role in supporting the Kenyan government’s digital transformation initiatives and enhancing critical infrastructure for digital superhighways.

The route is designed to accommodate future growth, as it offers scalable data capacity and greater reliability, ensuring continuity even during disruptions. Liquid’s investment also aligns with the continent’s broader digital development efforts, as the company now operates over 110,000km of fibre networks across Africa.

By improving network capabilities, Liquid is positioning itself to support international companies entering the African market, particularly in sectors reliant on high-capacity networks. This upgrade reinforces the company’s commitment to driving innovation, economic growth, and digital transformation in Africa.

