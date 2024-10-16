Ghana Expands ECOWAS Free Roaming to Togo and Benin

In a move to deepen regional integration, Ghana has expanded the ECOWAS Free Roaming initiative, now including Togo and Benin, following a successful pilot with Côte d’Ivoire. The launch, held at the NCA Tower in Accra on October 9, 2024, was officiated by the Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Hon. Charles Acheampong.

The initiative allows citizens from Ghana, Togo, and Benin to use mobile services in any of these countries without the additional cost of international roaming charges for the first 30 days. This development, aimed at fostering seamless communication, is expected to boost travel and social interactions across these borders.

Hon. Acheampong highlighted the initiative’s role in promoting a unified West Africa where communication is not hindered by borders. He stressed the importance of measurable outcomes to ensure the project’s success, urging the National Communications Authority (NCA) to establish clear evaluation metrics.

Dr. Joe Anokye, Director General of the NCA, described the launch as more than a technological feat, symbolising a commitment to regional unity. He praised the efforts of the implementation committees from the three countries for their dedication to this common vision.

The initiative received endorsements from regulatory bodies of the partnering countries. Dr. Hervé Coovi Guedegbe, Executive Secretary of ARCEP Benin, and Mr. Michel Yaovi Galley, Director General of ARCEP Togo, both expressed their support for the initiative. They acknowledged the cooperation between regulatory authorities as crucial for regional integration and consumer benefits.

Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) from Ghana, Benin, and Togo also committed to supporting the initiative, ensuring its operational success. The event concluded with expressions of gratitude towards the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation for its guidance and the anticipation of extending similar agreements to other ECOWAS states.

This expansion of the ECOWAS Free Roaming initiative is seen as a significant step towards a more interconnected and economically vibrant West African region.