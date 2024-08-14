Angola Cables Network Traffic Reaches Record High

Angola Cables, a leading provider of digital solutions and network services, has reported a record peak in network traffic, reaching 18,448 terabits per second (Tbps). This significant milestone coincides with the company’s rise in global rankings by the Center for Applied Internet Data Analysis (CAIDA), where Angola Cables’ Autonomous System Number (ASN) is now ranked 24th worldwide, making it the only African operator in the top 50.

The surge in traffic is attributed to the growing demand for digital content, the expansion of cloud computing, and the increasing need for high-speed, low-latency connectivity across Africa and beyond. Fernando Fernandes, CEO of TelCables Nigeria, which operates as Angola Cables’ local branch in Nigeria and West Africa, highlighted the company’s commitment to meeting customer needs and maintaining strong regional service levels.

Rui Faria, Chief Commercial Officer at Angola Cables, noted that the company’s network, particularly the South Atlantic Cable System (SACS), Monet, and West Africa Cable System (WACS), has become a critical redundancy option for hyper scalers and content providers. Recent cable faults in parts of Africa and the Red Sea have driven more traffic to Angola Cables’ infrastructure, further solidifying its position in the global market.

Angola Cables now accounts for over 70% of internet and data traffic to and from Africa, with a significant portion of North-South American data traffic also routed through its Monet Cable. The company’s extensive subsea cable network, spanning over 80,000 km, and its connections to major data centres and Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) worldwide have been key to its growth.

The CAIDA ranking, based on the number of direct and indirect connections to Angola Cables’ ASN, underscores the company’s expanding influence in the global digital landscape. Faria emphasised that this increase in traffic enables Angola Cables to continue investing in new technologies and partnerships, enhancing its services for customers across Africa and around the world.