Showmax 2.0 is launching a major update in February 2024, introducing a new interface, app, and product suite, following its partnership with MultiChoice, NBCUniversal, and Sky.

is launching a major update in February 2024, introducing a new interface, app, and product suite, following its partnership with MultiChoice, NBCUniversal, and Sky. The update includes 21 Showmax Originals from four African countries, a revamped international content slate, and Africa’s first mobile Premier League streaming plan, totalling over 1,300 hours of new content.

The service will offer a variety of programming, including adaptations of bestselling novels, reality TV shows, dramas, international hits like “Mission Impossible” and “Spider-Man,” and classics, with three new subscription plans, including a standalone Premier League mobile plan.

In February 2024, Showmax, a prominent African streaming service, is set to unveil a major overhaul featuring a new interface, application, and range of products. This development follows the collaboration between MultiChoice and Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Sky, announced last year. The relaunch will introduce an unprecedented 21 Showmax Originals from four African nations, alongside a refreshed international content lineup and Africa’s inaugural Premier League mobile streaming service. In total, over 1,300 hours of new Showmax Originals are expected to be released across the continent in 2024, averaging over 3.5 hours of new local content daily.

The diverse offering includes adaptations of Angela Makholwa’s “Red Ink” and the international co-production “Catch Me A Killer,” based on Micki Pistorius’s memoir. Reality TV enthusiasts can look forward to “Widows Unveiled,” “Sadau Sisters,” “Chocolate Kings,” a Ghanaian dating show “What Will People Say?,” and new seasons of “The Mommy Club” and “The Real Housewives of Durban.” Other highlights include the high school drama “Youngins,” university drama “Wyfie,” the Igboland-based epic “Cheta’m,” and the crime drama “Koek,” among others.

For Valentine’s Day, Showmax will release four films: “Forever Yena,” “Intlawulo,” “Matilda en Matthys,” and “The Counsellor.” The partnership with MultiChoice and Comcast ensures a steady supply of international hits from Universal Pictures, NBC, Peacock, Sky, DreamWorks Animation, and Telemundo. Showmax also plans to feature content from Banijay, BBC, eOne, Fremantle, HBO, ITV, Lionsgate, Paramount, Sony, and Warner Bros. Discovery. Upcoming international titles include “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning,” “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse,” “Halo” season two, “Lawman: Bass Reeves,” “Found,” “Gran Turismo,” and classics like “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation.” Future releases will also include “House of the Dragon” season two and “The Last of Us” season two.

The new international content will be available in HD with Dolby 5.1 surround sound, thanks to Showmax’s migration onto the global Peacock streaming platform. This platform, known for its robustness and global reach, notably streamed the Super Bowl to over six million users simultaneously.

Marc Jury, CEO of Showmax, emphasized the significance of 2024 for the company, highlighting the diverse and world-class content slate, the first mobile Premier League plan for Africa, and more African Originals than ever before. Additionally, Showmax is introducing the continent’s first standalone Premier League plan, “Showmax Premier League,” offering live streaming of all 380 matches and in-depth football content for mobile users in over 40 African markets. This can be bundled with Showmax Entertainment plans.

The new Showmax will feature three plans: Showmax Entertainment, Showmax Entertainment Mobile, and Showmax Premier League Mobile, with pricing and launch details to be announced soon. Showmax, operational since 2015 in over 40 markets across Africa, is a joint venture between MultiChoice and Comcast, known for its unique blend of original African content, international series, movies, documentaries, kids’ shows, and soon, a mobile-only Premier League product.