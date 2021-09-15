More Toyota Hybrid Vehicles for South Africa

Toyota South Africa recently announced the introduction of two new hybrid models into the South African market. The Corolla and RAV4 now have hybrid variants in the local market, with a locally-built hybrid version of Toyota Corolla Cross said to be unleaded in early November 2021.

Before now, hybrids had a rare presence in South Africa with the only Toyota hybrid on sale being the Prius that has been very popular in more developed countries for many years now.

Corolla 1.8 XS CVT Hybrid

The Corolla 1.8 XS CVT Hybrid is only one of the models of Corolla unleashed recently already on sale across South Africa at leading dealerships that specialize in the Toyota brand. The current retail pricing is R419,900. It comes in only one version but in 7 different colours.

Features

The sedan has a 1.8 petrol engine capacity, has Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), and can seat 5 passengers comfortably. Toyota claims this vehicle consumes only 3.5 litres of petrol per 100 kilometres.

It has cruise control as Standard, auto air-conditioner, electric power steering. The entertainment system natively supports Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay.

Colours

The standard colours are Platinum White Pearl, Celestite Grey Metallic, Crimson Metallic, Satin Silver Metallic, Pearl White Metallic and Glacier White.

Other optional colours are Moonlight Ocean Metallic, Cinnabar Red, and Dark Blue Metallic.

Warranty

The front-wheel-drive vehicle comes with a 3-year warranty or within the first 100,000 km.

The price for the range of Toyota Hybrids fin South Africa varies from R349,900 to R577,800.

RAV4 2.5 GX CVT Hybrid

The RAV4 2.5 GX CVT Hybrid starts at R555,300.00.

It comes with a 2.5 petrol engine capacity with a claimed fuel consumption of 4.7 litres per 100 kilometres. It has CVT system and seats 5 passengers comfortably.

Features

The RAV4 Hybrid SUV is a front-wheel drive driven by a Petrol SFI +D-4S fuel system with a maximum speed of 200 km/hr.

It has cruise control as standard, comes with a reverse camera, electric power steering, and the entertainment system natively supports Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay.

Colours

You can choose between the 4 standard colours Glacier White, Pearl White Metallic, Chromium Silver, and Graphite Grey Metallic.

The optional colours are Caribbean Blue, Cinnabar Red, Urban Khaki and Moonlight Ocean Metallic.

Warranty

The warranty covers the vehicle for the first 3 years or up to 100,000 kilometres.

The Hybrid Battery is covered for the first 195,000 kilometres or the first 8 years.

Corolla Cross 1.8XR CVT Hybrid

The Corolla Cross 1.8XR CVT Hybrid coming by the end of 2021 would start from R448,300.

Prius 1.8 CVT

The Prius 1.8 CVT is currently available in South Africa with pricing from R577,800.