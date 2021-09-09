Virtual Tech Day with Microsoft Azure & NAPAfrica

Join Microsoft Azure and NAPAfrica as they discuss vWAN, ExpressRoute, Cloud Security and demo how to turn up a circuit on the Africa Cloud Exchange Portal.

Azure vWAN : a networking service that brings many networking, security, and routing functionalities together to provide a single operational interface.

: a networking service that brings many networking, security, and routing functionalities together to provide a single operational interface. ExpressRoute : a fast and reliable connection to Azure with bandwidths up to 100 Gbps.

: a fast and reliable connection to Azure with bandwidths up to 100 Gbps. Cloud Security: Protect data, apps, and infrastructure quickly with built-in security services in Azure that include unparalleled security intelligence to help identify rapidly evolving threats early—so you can respond quickly.

Register today to reserve your virtual seat. Registration is free, but space is limited.