Airtel invests in additional spectrum to boost its 4G network in Kenya

Airtel has bought an additional spectrum from the Kenyan Communication Authority to boost its 4G network in the country. The telco said it purchased 60 megahertz (MHz) spectrum in the 2600 MHz band for $40 million.

The license for this bandwidth is valid for 15 years and will support 4G network capacity expansion in the country for mobile data and fixed wireless home broadband. It will also allow the inclusion of 5G in the future.



In a statement announcing the new deal, the company said, “This investment reflects our continued confidence in the opportunity inherent in the Kenya market, supporting the local communities and economies through furthering digital inclusion and connectivity.”

With the growth of internet penetration, operators are rushing to offer better services, aiming to attract younger consumers. Airtel and Telkom Kenya scramble for this portion of the population with significantly affordable offers. On the other hand, Safaricom is ahead of its competitors by 4G network coverage and capacity.

It’s unclear how far Airtel 4G network has penetrated, but Safaricom has stated that its 4G network coverage is at 97%.