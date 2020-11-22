Apple M1 MacBook & Mac Mini South Africa: Prices

The newly announced Macbooks and Mac Minis that are making use of the new Apple M1 chips are already officially available in South Africa, two weeks after they were announced.

They have attracted mostly positive reviews on the internet due to the highly efficient M1 processors that are offering more power than ever in a Mac. It also helps that the newly released macOS Big Sur was optimized for the new Macs.

Prices for Macs running M1 chip in South Africa

The new M1-chip-powered Macs are available at the following prices in South Africa:

MacBook Air : they cost R19,999 for the 256GB and R24,999 for the 512GB variant

: they cost for the 256GB and R24,999 for the 512GB variant MacBook Pro : they cost R25,999 for the 256GB and R29,999 for the 512GB variant

: they cost for the 256GB and R29,999 for the 512GB variant Mac Mini: they cost R13,999 for the 256GB and 17,999 for the 512GB variant

The listed prices apply to both DigiCape and iStore in South Africa.