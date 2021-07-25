Blood Red Sky movie on Netflix

You may be excused for thinking flight hijacks have become a thing of the past but they are still in the realm of possibility, in movies. Blood Red Sky is one such movie. The action-thriller horror movie is based on the premise of a hijacked flight heading to New York from somewhere in Europe.

The two-hour-long movie, also known as Transatlantic 473, follows the effort of a mother who has to reveal her unconventional powers to defend her son after the flight is hijacked by some bad elements who are looking to cash out.