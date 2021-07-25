Blood Red Sky movie on Netflix

By
Oluniyi D. Ajao
-

You may be excused for thinking flight hijacks have become a thing of the past but they are still in the realm of possibility, in movies. Blood Red Sky is one such movie. The action-thriller horror movie is based on the premise of a hijacked flight heading to New York from somewhere in Europe.

The two-hour-long movie, also known as Transatlantic 473, follows the effort of a mother who has to reveal her unconventional powers to defend her son after the flight is hijacked by some bad elements who are looking to cash out.

Blood Red Sky
maxresdefault 36

Director: Peter Thorwarth

Date Created: 2021-07-23 22:23

Editor's Rating:
3.8

Oluniyi D. Ajao
Oluniyi D. Ajao is an Internet Entrepreneur and Tech Enthusiast based in South Africa.

