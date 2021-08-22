Slay movie on Netflix

I got to watch this movie titled “Slay” on Netflix and must say it’s a pitiable waste of time.

The odd part for me is they had great locations, for the most part, in addition to good/popular South African actors but managed to mess it all up with a very weak and disjointed storyline.

Considering the movie was promoted as a romantic comedy, one might be able to assert that it is not half-bad on the comedic front. There were more than a few proper laughs here and there but overlooking the poor script is challenging to do.