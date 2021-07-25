Pegasus Spyware: Detection Toolkit released by Amnesty International

News has filtered out in the last few days that some 50,000 mobile phone numbers belonging to journalists, activists, and heads of states across the world have been targeted by the Pegasus Project. To help with identifying a potential compromise, security researchers at the Amnesty International Security Lab have developed and released a toolkit that would work for iPhones and Android smartphones.

Named Mobile Verification Toolkit, it is a collection of utilities to simplify and automate the process of gathering forensic traces helpful to identify a potential compromise of Android and iOS devices.

Written in Python programming language, the toolkit has been released as a forensic tool for a technical audience. Therefore, using it requires some technical skills such as understanding the basics of forensic analysis and using command-line tools.