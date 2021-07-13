Netflix – Open Connect Webinar (Teraco Virtual Tech Day)

Join Netflix and Teraco for a Virtual Session where we explore how Netflix managed to scale while improving efficiency and lowering the costs to its partners. We will take a deep dive into Netflix’s Content Distribution Network (CDN), and explain its main components, interconnection models, servers options and efficiencies gained by using the CDN.

The session is intended for network operators, ISPs and telecom operators’ technical staff. The session will be followed by 45 mins Q&A period where participants can have their questions answered by Netflix staff.

Register today to reserve your virtual seat. Registration is free, but space is limited, so get in there quick!

Thursday, 22nd July 2021 – 3:00PM (CAT) / 1:00PM (UTC)

Agenda

3:00 PM: Deep Dive into Netflix’s Open Connect

3:45 PM: Q & A

Virtual Event Start TIme: 3:00 PM (CAT)

Estimated time to finish: 4:30 PM (CAT)

You will receive a link to join the virtual event after registration.