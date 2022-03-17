MTN Group Re-Affirms Commitment To Nigeria

MTN Group has reaffirmed the public that it will be supporting a bi-national conference for businesses operating in South Africa and Nigeria during the first visit to its South African headquarters of the chairman of MTN Nigeria.

The affirmation was made to Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Mr Muhammed Haruna Manta, while meeting with with the MTN Nigeria delegation, led by MTN Nigeria Chairman, Mr Ernest Ndukwe and MTN Nigeria Chief Executive Officer, Mr Karl Toriola, at MTN Group headquarters in Fairland.

Jonas said the trip from the Group’s Nigerian colleagues was productive: “It has been a fruitful two days in which, together with our Nigerian team, we were able to unpack our plans in Nigeria and how these align to the Group’s strategic intent of providing leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.”

“MTN Nigeria believes that we should not only provide a service to customers, but also deepen connectivity access as well as drive financial inclusion. To this end, for 2022 MTN Nigeria intends to ensure the connectivity of an additional 2 000 rural communities and has secured 100 MHz of 3500 spectrum to enable Nigeria’s move to 5G, ”Ndukwe said, adding that MTN Nigeria was committed to Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

Speaking on the importance of MTN’s operations in Nigeria and South Africa to the overall health of the Group, Mupita said “Nigeria and South Africa are our largest operations, contributing two-thirds of the value of the Group. Supporting the strengthening of economic and business relationships between the two countries is in line with our strategic priority to create shared value.”

Toriola elucidated on his operation’s role in creating shared value: “MTN Nigeria is committed to supporting the economic development of the country through driving public-private partnerships and initiatives such as CACOVID, the AU vaccine initiative and the construction of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.”