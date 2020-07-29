DPO Group to be acquired by Network International

We are delighted to announce, that today Network International announced plans to acquire The Direct Pay Online Group, (“DPO Group”), in an agreement which will see DPO Group’s shareholders and executives become key stakeholders in the larger group. After more than 14 years in business, DPO has grown to be a leader in the payments space in Africa and the time is right for the next phase in the company’s growth by joining forces with Network International.

Network International, who’s headquartered in Dubai, has delivered innovative solutions to drive revenue and profitability for their customers for over 25 years. Network International provides payment technology solutions, both acquiring and issuing, for banks all across Africa. Network International is also a card acquirer in the Middle East, mainly in the UAE, providing card reader solutions for merchants.

About DPO Group

DPO Group, founded in 2006 is a leading African payment service provider (PSP), currently working with over 100,000 registered merchants, including 50+ airlines, hotels, restaurants and travel agents, has a strong eCommerce footprint and a presence in 19 African countries, served by more than 350 employees. DPO Group has developed a sophisticated end-to-end fraud prevention system and holds PCI DSS Level 1 Certification, the highest level of certification as set out by the industry standards, in each of the countries in which it operates. DPO supports financial inclusion and economic development on the continent by enabling businesses and individuals across the continent to make payments online and offline with multiple currencies and payment methods.

Leadership

Following the transaction, Offer Gat, Chairman of DPO Group and Eran Feinstein, Group Chief Executive Officer, as well as Peter Harvey, Managing Director DPO SA and Jonathan Smit, Managing Director of PayFast, will continue to lead the DPO Group and will work closely with both Simon Haslam, Group Chief Executive Officer – Network International, and Andrew Key, Managing Director – Network International Africa, to grow the Group’s business in Africa as well as new regions over the coming years.

Structure

While the move will not affect the structure of the existing DPO Group business units, we’re delighted to be welcoming the Network International team into the DPO fold. The executive, leadership and employees of DPO Group will remain in place and will retain the DPO brand, which is established across the African Continent in the PSP industry.

Growth

DPO Group has grown over the years through a combination of both organic expansion and acquisitions to become the leading PSP in Africa. Future plans include entry into markets such as West and Francophone Africa as well as North Africa, to continue the drive to increase the merchant base through innovative products and solutions as well as through processing more transactions across the continent.

Reassurance

The change will give DPO Group merchants access to a wider range of solutions and products within the payments space.

In the foreseeable future the acquisition will not affect the payment processing of your account and the service you receive from DPO Group remains unaffected, including payments processing, card issuing, settlement, customer care, fraud prevention and risk management. Your customers will also continue to enjoy the same secure and seamless payments experience that they are accustomed to from DPO Group.

Becoming part of Network International, which is listed on the LSE (London Stock Exchange) enables DPO Group to stretch beyond Africa and connect to global payment processing worldwide, as part of one of the most influential players in the global payment space.

Over time this will result in an improved service offering for your business and the potential to access the wider African continent in the future, thanks to DPO Group’s existing presence in 19 African markets as well as accessing Network International’s services in more than 40 countries in Africa.

We look forward to being able to offer our merchants an even more diversified and robust suite of online payment options, including: MPOS (mobile point of sale) as well as an advanced gateway technology significantly improving your capacity to do business, not only across Africa but worldwide.

Throughout this exciting new chapter, DPO Group remains your trusted payment service provider for fast, secure and seamless payments.