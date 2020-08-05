Dell Technologies strengthens its commitment to promoting inclusive social change

In line with its commitment to helping build an inclusive South Africa and foster social development, Dell Technologies has confirmed that the company has received the certificate acknowledging its level 1 B-BBEE contributor status.

A Level 1 B-BBEE status, the highest that can be attained, means that the company has achieved a 135% Procurement Recognition. This enables customers to claim 135% recognition of their spend with Dell Technologies. Additionally, the higher a company’s BEE score, the greater the chances are for them to benefit from various opportunities.

Dell Technologies SA has maintained a level 1 score for four years since the B-BBEE Codes were changed in 2016. Continuing to meet its strategic transformation goals was a crucial part of the merger between Dell and EMC in the same year.

“It has been a steady journey to maintaining our level 1 status,” said Doug Woolley, GM of Dell Technologies South Africa. “Our scorecard shows our commitment to continually investing in education, social development, professional development, and supporting black-owned businesses. The level 1 status shows that we are a responsible corporate citizen, but at the heart of this is the reward for the effort and focus from our people to build an inclusive and transformed South Africa,” he continued.

“The achievement of a level 1 certification is less a destination than it is a culmination of our ongoing efforts to bring about meaningful change within South Africa. The certificate is a brief view to our customers of what the Dell Development Fund does to advance social upliftment through the provision of technology and education,” added Natasha Reuben, Head of Transformation at Dell Technologies SA.

At Dell Technologies, social upliftment consists of a robust strategy that encompasses education and driving human and economic development amongst SMEs and communities. It further encompasses a carefully planned focus on employee development and progression. It is through the Dell Development Fund (DDF) that the company’s social and market commitments to development are realized.

These include the Dell Solar Learning Labs, in which converted shipping containers bring connected computing services to underserved communities, and the Khulisa Academy. The latter is a learning institution where graduates and matriculants from disadvantaged backgrounds can study high-performance computing and other skills geared towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Furthermore, the Dell Development Fund proactively provides bursaries and entrepreneurial support, driving new venture creation and SME development.

“Our social and professional initiatives align very closely to Dell Technologies SA’s strategy. For us, true success is in the transformation of the many lives that our programs have touched as well as the ongoing sustainability of them,” continued Reuben.

“I am very proud of the work our team has put in. But this is only the beginning. Technology can help transform South Africa into a global leader that takes care of all its people. We take that responsibility very seriously and will keep working diligently towards playing our part in contributing to a better future for everyone,” she concluded.