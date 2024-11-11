Saudi telecom giant Mobily has entered into a strategic partnership with Telecom Egypt to establish the first submarine cable directly linking Saudi Arabia with Egypt across the Red Sea. The move aims to enhance connectivity between the Middle East and Europe.

The newly announced cable owned by Mobily will bolster the region’s digital infrastructure by providing more robust internet services. It is set to land at key stations in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, and Duba, Saudi Arabia, facilitating a direct communication pathway that will also connect to other subsea cable systems in Egypt, thus expanding its reach.

This project reinforces Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become a central hub for telecommunications under its Vision 2030 initiative and supports the growing demand for high-speed internet and data services across the region. The cable’s route through the Red Sea will serve as a crucial digital corridor, allowing Mobily to extend its network to the Arabian Gulf and neighbouring countries, thereby enhancing its international presence.

Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Badran, CEO of Mobily, highlighted the significance of the initiative, stating, “This cable is a pivotal step towards enhancing Saudi Arabia’s role in global telecommunications. It not only aligns with our national vision but also increases our capability to serve our customers with superior connectivity options.”

Echoing this sentiment, Mohamed Nasr, the Managing Director and CEO of Telecom Egypt, added, “This partnership with Mobily is a testament to our commitment to expand our network’s geographical diversity. It will significantly contribute to our efforts in meeting the ever-increasing demand for connectivity.”

The collaboration marks a significant advancement in telecommunications infrastructure, promising to offer new routes for data transmission, which could potentially reduce latency and improve service reliability for users across multiple continents.

Both companies are looking forward to leveraging this project to not only cater to current market needs but also to foster future technological advancements, contributing to the sustainable growth of the ICT sector in Saudi Arabia and beyond.