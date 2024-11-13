The London Internet Exchange (LINX) has announced its expansion into Ghana, marking its latest stride in enhancing Africa’s digital infrastructure. The new LINX Accra facility will commence operations in early Q1 of 2025, located at PAIX Data Centres in Accra, responding to the growing demand from the local networking community.

Ghana, already known for its robust international connectivity with six subsea cable systems, is poised to become a pivotal gateway for Internet traffic in West Africa. This development is set to accelerate the country’s digital transformation, making it an attractive hub for networks seeking to interconnect.

Enhancing Local Digital Ecosystem

LINX Accra will function as a neutral, multi-site interconnection platform, offering peering services that promise to improve network performance, redundancy, and reduce latency for local and international businesses. This initiative aims to keep local Internet traffic within Ghana, fostering a more efficient and cost-effective digital environment.

Bright Asiamah Tawiah, Country Managing Director for PAIX, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “The entry of LINX will significantly enhance peering in Ghana, enabling our clients to exchange traffic locally, thus avoiding the expense of longer transit routes.”

Global and Local Impact

Nurani Nimpuno, Head of Global Engagement for LINX, highlighted the strategic importance of this venture: “LINX Accra will not only bolster the local ISP community but also serve as a central gateway for Internet traffic in West Africa, given the multiple key submarine cables landing here.”

Wouter van Hulten, CEO & Founder of PAIX, underscored the commitment to digital infrastructure: “This expansion is part of our broader strategy to support Africa’s digital economy, aligning with regional desires for more localised Internet exchanges.”

Future Prospects

The presence of LINX in Accra is expected to provide businesses with enhanced connectivity options, fostering a more resilient and dynamic digital economy in the region. This move follows LINX’s earlier expansion in Nairobi, indicating a trend towards decentralising Internet exchange points across Africa.

This expansion not only underscores Ghana’s growing role in the global digital landscape but also reinforces LINX’s commitment to fostering robust Internet ecosystems worldwide.