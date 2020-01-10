Facebook empowers 7,000 women in SSA with digital skills

Facebook trained over 7,000 women-owned businesses in digital skills across sub-Saharan Africa in 2019.

Regional Director, Facebook Africa, Nunu Ntshingila, said Facebook is committed to investing in its youth, entrepreneurs, the creative industries, tech ecosystem as well as its many other communities.

“I am excited about the future of Facebook and our family of apps here in Africa, as well as the potential of this young, mobile and dynamic continent. I also look forward to creating partnerships in 2020 and beyond.”

The tech firm also reached its 45th developer circle, with circles now in 17 African countries and represented more than 70,000 members.

While celebrating the key milestones in the region, Facebook said some of its investments have translated into significant support geared towards growing the ecosystem of developers, entrepreneurs, creatives, and other communities. Facebook, in a document titled ‘2019 Year in Review’, proved its stance to making the world a global village and celebrated 79 community leadership circle meet-ups with over 2,650 people in attendance.

To mitigate fake news in Nigeria, Facebook unveiled Dubawa as a partner in her Third-Party Fact-Checking program in partnership with MainOne. This was to build and operate more than 750km terrestrial ﬁbre infrastructure for metro ﬁbre connectivity in Edo and Ogun States.

“Facebook hosted the first-ever iD8 Nairobi Conference with over 400 African developers and startups in attendance, expanded Third-Party Fact-Checking across 10 African countries, announced the creation of the world’s most detailed population density maps of Africa, created by Facebook AI researchers to help humanitarian aid and relief agencies; and much more,” the statement added.

Furthermore, Facebook launched an eight-week Incubation program at NG_Hub in partnership with satellite hubs across Nigeria, focused on mentorship and practical training for would-be entrepreneurs. On would not forget its role to raise awareness of Safer Internet Day 2019, which has partnered with over 20 African Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) across 16 countries.

“We unveiled our ﬁrst pop-up in Africa with ‘it’s Your Facebook: Lagos’, a creative space for visitors to explore our products and attend various training. We announced the creation of the world’s most detailed population density maps of Africa, created by Facebook AI researchers to help humanitarian aid and relief agencies.

“In the same year, we celebrated one year of NG_Hub and our digital skills training in Nigeria – with over 526 events held, 11,490 attendees, and partner events with Co-creation Hub, US Consulate, SheLeadsAfrica, Paystack, Tony Elumelu Foundation, Women in Tech Africa.

South Africa was not left behind in the University tour aimed at boosting recruitment across the region and partnered with the Dream Factory Foundation and Facebook Community Leadership Program Youth Fellow Nadine Maselle, to open a computer lab at Salt River High School in Cape Town. Facebook launched her Content Review Centre in Nairobi in partnership with Samasource and employed up to 100 local language content reviewers.