Facebook is shutting down its podcast platform less than a year after it launched. This means that creators will no longer be able to upload new shows to the platform starting this week.

The company is re-evaluating its audio products and is also shuttering its Soundbites and Audio hubs, and integrating its live-streaming Live Audio Rooms feature into its broader Facebook Live suite. Facebook spokesperson Adelaide Coronado told online publication The Verge that the changes would “simplify” the company’s audio offerings.

“After a year of learning and iterating on audio-first experiences, we’ve decided to simplify our suite of audio tools on Facebook,” said Coronado. “We’re constantly evaluating the features we offer so we can focus on the most meaningful experiences.”



Once Soundbite, Audio Hub and podcasts are removed from the platform, the only audio feature available for users will be Live Audio Rooms. It is reported that this service will eventually be integrated into Facebook Live, which will allow users to choose an audio-only broadcast if they will.