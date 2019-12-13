FNB expands Smart-ID and Passports service in South Africa

South African financial services provider, FNB has announced that it is now expanding the Smart IDs and Passports service to its customers in Limpopo. FNB customers in the province can now apply via the online system of the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) and can collect their Smart IDs and Passports at FNB’s Burgersfort branch.

After a successful rollout of the Smart IDs and Passports service in Gauteng and Western Cape, FNB is now expanding the service to its customers in Limpopo.

“We are thrilled to expand this convenient service to our customers in Limpopo. This collaboration and partnership with the Department of Home Affairs provide a great framework for improving access to essential services for communities,” says Chief Executive of FNB Points of Presence, Lee-Anne van Zyl.

“To date, FNB has issued over 200,000 Smart ID cards and passports since the inception of the partnership with the DHA. We are confident that the expansion into Limpopo will provide more customers with convenience by avoiding long queues when applying for their Smart ID’s and Passports,” continues van Zyl.

The booking process for ID and passports documents is facilitated through eChannel, a Home Affairs online booking portal that captures the applicant’s details. Once the application has been processed online, the customer can schedule a booking to visit one of the designated branches for fingerprint verification. The final stage is an SMS confirmation notifying the applicant that the document is ready for collection.

The Burgersfort branch marks the fifth FNB branch to offer customers the service. Other branches include; Portside (Cape Town), Centurion Lifestyle (Pretoria), Merchant Place (Sandton, Johannesburg), and Lynnwood (Pretoria).

“We remain committed to our partnership with the Department of Home Affairs and our ambition to expand this service nationally for all our customers to experience. We will be prioritising on rolling out this service to other provinces in the new year,” Van Zyl concludes