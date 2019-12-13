‘What is Xenophobia?’ tops Google 2019 search list in Nigeria

Google has released the results of its 2019 ‘Year in Search’, providing a unique insight into the year’s major moments and top trends based on searches conducted in Nigeria. Of the top ten trending ‘what is’ searches, ‘What is Xenophobia’ tops the list.

Search trends information is gotten from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google this year. The search engine giant processes more than 40 000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide.

2019’s trending searches show Nigerians’ keen interest in the world and people around them. Pop culture, sports and politics captured the nation’s attention.

From AFCON 2019 to xenophobia, Big Brother and first aid, Nigerians use Google search to find out about the things that really matter to them. Here’s a more elaborate look at Nigeria’s ‘Year in Search’:

Top ten trending ‘what is…’ questions

What is Xenophobia What is Ruga What is Terrorism What is Election What is Justice What is Political Apathy What is Revolution What is Capital Market What is happening in South Africa What is First Aid

Top ten news story searches

ASUU Strike AFCON 2019 Naira Marley Women’s World Cup 2019 Xenophobia Election results XXXtentacion iPhone 11 MC Oluomo Headies award 2019

Top ten people searches

Naira Marley Atiku Abubakar Neymar MC Oluomo Rema Cameron Boyce xxxtentacion Teni Nipsey Hussle DJ Arafat

Top ten music artist searches

Zlatan Burna Boy Naira Marley Teni Kizz Daniel Simi Phyno Rema Timaya Fireboy

Top ten movies/series searches