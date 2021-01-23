FNB South Africa has introduced the option of virtual Visa payment cards to its customers this week. The new option allows a customer to generate a virtual card from the FNB app, for internet transactions.

In addition to the convenience of the card being generated almost instantly on an existing cheque or credit card account, it offers the security of one not having the reveal the primary plastic card details to every online transaction out there.

Another security feature is that the CVV behind the virtual card is updated to a new one every hour thus increasing the security even further and reducing the chances of compromised cards working for internet transactions.

FNB Virtual Debit Card

FNB Virtual Credit Card

FNB Virtual Card

The cards can also be used for offline transactions in physical outlets where the merchant supports FNB Pay and the user’s smartphone supports NFC technology.

Demo

The virtual card we generated as a demonstration was issued instantly within the app and worked as advertised – not different from how a typical physical card would work for online transactions.

Generating the cards is free of charge.

