GDD Industry Summit 2020 in Paris, France

Join the ICANN organization’s Global Domains Division, ICANN accredited registrars, and gTLD registries for a three-day summit to be held 3-6 May 2020 in Paris, France.

The GDD Industry Summit provides contracted parties with an opportunity to engage and address issues of mutual interest and importance. This forum enables direct and one-on-one interaction with members of the ICANN org’s GDD team. It is not a typical ICANN meeting, nor is it intended for discussions of policy.

Venue: Paris Marriott Rive Gauche Hotel & Conference Center, Paris, France.