Apple Unveils New Yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

Apple has unveiled the latest addition to its iPhone lineup: the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in a new yellow colour, with improved features, including longer battery life, a dual-camera system, and safety capabilities. The new iPhones come with a tougher Ceramic Shield front cover than any other smartphone glass and an updated internal design for better-sustained performance and more straightforward repairs. Both models include a Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology that supports 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness, along with support for Dolby Vision. The larger display of the iPhone 14 Plus is great for watching content, streaming Apple Fitness+ workouts, and playing games while boasting the longest battery life of any iPhone before now.

The dual-camera system on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus allows users to capture photos and videos with a pro-level Main camera with a larger sensor and an Ultra Wide camera to capture unique perspectives. Both models include the new front TrueDepth camera that automatically focuses on multiple subjects at different distances for sharper close-ups and beautiful group selfies. Apple has also introduced the Photonic Engine, which improves mid- to low-light photo performance across all cameras compared to the previous generation.

The iPhone 14 lineup features safety capabilities, including Emergency SOS via satellite, which allows users to message emergency services when cellular and Wi-Fi coverage are unavailable through a combination of custom-designed components and deeply integrated software. Additionally, Crash Detection on the iPhone 14 lineup can detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services if a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone. The new iPhones are powered by the A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU, which brings powerful, pro-level performance to the devices while delivering longer battery life and protecting critical privacy and security features like data encryption using the Secure Enclave.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come in six colours, including midnight, starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, blue, purple, and the new yellow. Both models are designed to minimize their environmental impact, with features like antenna lines that use upcycled plastic water bottles and 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets. Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, it plans to be 100 per cent carbon neutral across its entire manufacturing supply chain and all product life cycles.

The new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available for pre-order from Friday, March 10, with availability starting Tuesday, March 14 in the United States.