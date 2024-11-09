NAIROBI, Kenya – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced stringent new regulations aimed at ensuring tax compliance for mobile devices in Kenya, effective from January 1, 2025. This move follows a public notice by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) to bolster the integrity of mobile devices within the market.

Under the new guidelines, importers of mobile devices are now required to provide comprehensive details in their import declarations to KRA. This includes specifics such as the quantity of devices, detailed model descriptions, and crucially, the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers for each device.

“Mobile phones have now been classified under restricted imports, necessitating regulatory permits from the CA,” stated the KRA, referencing the East African Community Customs Management Act (EACCMA, 2004).

Impact on Travelers:

For travelers entering Kenya, this regulation implies an additional step at customs. Upon arrival, they must declare their mobile devices by filling out the F88 passenger declaration form, which now requires the IMEI numbers of the devices they intend to use during their stay in the country.

Regulations for Local Manufacturers and Assemblers:

Local manufacturers and assemblers of mobile devices are also affected by these new rules. They must register on the KRA Customs portal, where they are obligated to report the IMEI numbers of all devices assembled for the local Kenyan market. Furthermore, they must secure necessary regulatory clearances and permits from the CA before their devices can be sold.

The KRA emphasized that these measures are part of a broader effort to ensure that all mobile devices entering or being assembled in Kenya meet the tax compliance standards.

Public Notification and Compliance:

The KRA has assured the public that detailed guidance on the registration process will be forthcoming, and has provided contact information for those seeking clarification or further information on the new requirements.

These regulations, while aimed at improving tax collection and device integrity, have sparked discussions on the potential implications for privacy and the ease of importing personal devices. Critics argue that while the initiative might curb smuggling and counterfeit goods, it introduces a layer of bureaucracy that could deter tourists or affect the general populace’s adoption of technology.

These changes represent a significant shift in how mobile devices are regulated in Kenya, aiming for a balance between regulatory oversight and market accessibility.